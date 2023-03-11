Duke Vs. Virginia Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Championship Online, On TV

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers will matchup in the ACC Tournament Championship at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils entered the tournament as the fourth seed after going 25-8 in the regular season, advancing past the Pittsburgh Panthers and Miami Hurricanes in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. The No. 2 Cavaliers began their stint in the tournament with wins over the North Carolina Tar Heels and Clemson Tigers after going 25-6 on the year. The two sides split their regular season series one game apiece.

Duke is a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 123.5. The winner will clinch an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament, though it’s already a near-certainty both teams go marching.

Here’s how to watch Duke-Virginia online and on TV:

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN