Bruins Notes: Goal Was ‘Cherry On Top’ For Garnet Hathaway

BOSTON — The Bruins became the fastest team to reach 50 wins, and it was thanks to the efforts of their fourth line.

Boston needed 64 games to accomplish the milestone, but it certainly didn’t come easy.

The Detroit Red Wings took a 2-0 lead after the first period, and it looked as if the B’s weren’t going to recover from their Thursday loss to the Edmonton Oilers. But Patrice Bergeron calmed the team down during a TV timeout in the first period, and the Black and Gold rallied to score three unanswered goals, including a game-winner from recent addition Garnet Hathaway, to secure a 3-2 verdict at TD Garden.

“Really deserving. I thought they were our best line all (afternoon) long,” Montgomery said. “Right from the first shift of the game where I thought they got us going. They had a lot of good looks and spent a lot of time in the O-zone, despite the fact I expect them in the D-zone a lot of the times.”

“He brought us together,” Hathaway said of Bergeron. “He’s a great leader. We lean on him a lot. I think it’s a huge testament to his character. You look around this room and you see guys of high character and guys working for each other so hard.”

Hathaway said Bergeron told the team to relax and take a breath, and it paid off at the 13:54 mark in the third period with the fourth line connecting on a goal. It was Hathaway’s 10th of the season and his first in a Bruins uniform.

“Getting the goal for the line was just kind of the cherry on top for us,” Hathaway said. “The building was going crazy. There were a lot of emotions, but I think we got better as we played. That first period didn’t go as planned. We came back, and we regrouped. We said, ‘Hey, what do we have to do to get better?’ The second period, we came out and tied it, and then, how do we win this game?