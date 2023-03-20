Ed Cooley Reportedly Will Leave Providence For Big East Rival

Longtime Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley reportedly is nearing a deal to take over the Georgetown University program.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report on Monday morning Cooley was on the verge of leaving Providence barring a last-minute “change of heart.” Goodman added that no deal had been signed yet but it was “trending heavily” in that direction. FOX’s John Fanta followed it up and shared Cooley is expected to be the next head coach at Georgetown.

Multiple reports surfaced earlier in the day and stated Cooley put his home in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on the market Monday.

Cooley, a native of Providence and the 2022 Naismith Coach of the Year, would become the first coach in Big East history to leave one Big East program for another.

Cooley has been at Providence since the 2011-12 season after coaching five years at Fairfield University. He helped the Friars to the NCAA Tournament in seven of his 12 seasons at the helm and compiled a 242-153 record in Providence.

The Friars were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after a first-round loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night.