Former Red Sox Pitcher Signs One-Year Deal With AL West Team

Former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jeurys Familia landed a new contract just days before the start of the 2023 season.

Familia, 33, signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics, which the team announced Sunday evening. Familia was added to Oakland’s 40-man roster after left-handed pitcher Kirby Snead was placed on the 60-day injured list.

The former All-Star had a brief but ugly run with the Red Sox last season. Familia pitched to a 6.09 ERA, allowing eight runs off 10 hits through 10 1/3 innings of relief. During his final outing with Boston against the New York Yankees on Sept. 13, Familia allowed three hits and three walks in one inning.

And right after Boston fell to New York that night, the Red Sox designated Familia for assignment.

Familia’s contract agreement with the Athletics comes just one day after the Arizona Diamondbacks released the right-hander. Familia made eight spring training appearances with the Diamondbacks, notching a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

It’s likely that Familia would’ve walked away from Arizona anyways, given the 11-year veteran had an opt-out option if unable to land a major league roster spot from his initial minor league agreement with the Diamondbacks.

Familia’s soon-to-be run with the Athletics will be the second of his career, returning to Oakland for the first time since his one-year run back in 2018.