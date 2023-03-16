Furman Vs. Virginia Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

The first round of March Madness begins Thursday when the Furman Paladins (27-7) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) at Amway Center.

This is the first time since 1980 that Furman is in the NCAA tournament and will look to upset Virginia, who’s the No. 4 seed.

The Paladins have a lot of momentum in their favor after winning six straight games, while the Cavaliers had their four-game win streak snapped by Duke on Saturday.

Whoever wins Thursday moves on to face the winner of San Diego State-Charleston and advance to the second round.

Here’s how to watch Furman vs. Virginia online and on TV.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

Live Stream: TruTV