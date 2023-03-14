NCAA Tournament Bracket 2023: Fill Out Printable March Madness Sheet

Who will cut down the nets in Houston?

by

2 hours ago

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has arrived. And you know what that means? Brackets!

Everyone — and we mean everyone — becomes a college basketball expert when the calendar flips to March and the madness tips off. It’s all part of the fun, whether you’re actually a diehard, a casual fan or typically have zero hoops interest whatsoever.

Still haven’t filled out a sheet for the tourney? Well, you’re in luck. Just print out the bracket below and start making your round-by-round predictions until a champion is crowned.

Be sure to stick around with NESN.com throughout the men’s Division I college basketball tournament for the best buzzer beaters and bracket busters, as we’ll keep you in the loop on all the biggest storylines and betting angles until someone cuts down the nets in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
