Jakobi Meyers ‘Excited’ To Make Most Of Raiders Opportunity

Jakobi Meyers will embark on a new beginning in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meyers, who led the Patriots in receiving yards each of the last three seasons, signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders as NFL free agency opened. The deal brought an end to a successful four-year run with New England, where he arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Now, the 26-year-old gets to revel in the excitement of joining a new team.

“(Allegiant Stadium) is futuristic, honestly,” Meyers said Thursday, per video provided by the Raiders. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’m happy that I get to take advantage of it. A lot of things that they’ve walked me around and showed me — the training staff, the equipment staff, the weight room.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I’m just really, really excited. That’s really all I can say, honestly. Just excited.”

Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ home since 2020, is one of the newest and most advanced facilities in the entire NFL. The stadium ranked third in the NFLPA’s yearly rankings of facilities in 2023, 21 spots higher than Gillette Stadium, Meyers’ home for four seasons.

Meyers also will be playing in an offense that has the capacity to be very fun. He will join Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs as Jimmy Garoppolo’s top weapons in 2023, a step up from the unit he played in for the Patriots.