Jets GM Confirms Interest In ‘Unique Player’ Odell Beckham Jr.

Could the New York Jets flip the switch this offseason with a few franchise-altering moves?

Well, it appears there’s nothing stopping the front office from trying.

With the 2023 NFL Draft just weeks away, the Jets, who have six selections this year, have already been linked to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which New York general manager Joe Douglas touched base on while in attendance at the NFL’s Owners Meetings. Douglas also mentioned Monday the team’s interest in a star receiver.

“(The Jets) had productive conversations with Odell’s agent Zeke Sandhu,” Douglas said, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Douglas added: “(Beckham offers an) opportunity to add a unique player.”

Despite New York’s interest, the Jets and Beckham have yet to organize an official meeting this offseason. With the 30-year-old named to Rodgers’ wish list for the Jets, New York could be capitalizing on the opportunity to gain some leverage toward luring the four-time MVP quarterback their way.

Beckham, who didn’t play all of last season after a torn ACL from Super Bowl LVI plus contract disputes with the Los Angeles Rams, has remained a free agent for over a year. The Jets were also one of 12 teams that Beckham underwent a workout with, showcasing his progress after recovering from his surgically repaired knee.