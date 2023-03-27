Where Do Trade Talks For Aaron Rodgers Stand? Jets GM Weighs In

The New York Jets remain in the hunt this offseason for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, still in the trade talk stage with the Green Bay Packers.

With Rodgers disgruntled with the Packers after an 18-year run, the Jets have been at the center of trade rumors, linked on several occasions to the 39-year-old.

And with that has come an increase in confidence on New York’s end for the Jets to strike a deal and add an all-time talent before the start of a clean slate, as general manager Joe Douglas revealed at the NFL Owners Meeting in Arizona.

“There’s been some productive conversations,” Douglas told reporters Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “We’re not where we need to be yet but I feel we’re in a good place. There’s no hard deadline. There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint but very optimistic.”

Rodgers, while still under contract with the Packers, could help New York put aside the dumpster fire that was experimenting with Zach Wilson last season. Rodgers is just two years removed from his fourth MVP-awarded campaign with Green Bay, making him a no-brainer upgrade.

New York has six total picks entering April’s draft, including a first-rounder, which Douglas highlighted when asked about selections discussed during discussions with the Packers.

“Obviously, the 13th pick is a high pick in the round,” Douglas said. “You really have an opportunity to bring in a strong player.”