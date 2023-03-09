Marquette Vs. St. John’s Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Marquette Golden Eagles look to make it six straight wins when they take on the St. John’s Red Storm in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Marquette (25-6 overall, 16-3 Big East) is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and earned itself a first-round bye. The Golden Eagles beat the Red Storm in the regular season finale over the weekend, 96-94.

St. John’s has a lot of momentum swinging in its favor after beating Butler on Wednesday in the opening round and now will get a shot at revenge against Marquette, a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, in what’s sure to be an entertaining, close game.

Here’s how to watch Marquette-St. Johns’s online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 9 at noon ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free trial | FS1