Marquette Vs. St. John’s Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

Will St. John's get revenge on Marquette?

by

2 hours ago

The Marquette Golden Eagles look to make it six straight wins when they take on the St. John’s Red Storm in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Marquette (25-6 overall, 16-3 Big East) is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and earned itself a first-round bye. The Golden Eagles beat the Red Storm in the regular season finale over the weekend, 96-94.

St. John’s has a lot of momentum swinging in its favor after beating Butler on Wednesday in the opening round and now will get a shot at revenge against Marquette, a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, in what’s sure to be an entertaining, close game.

Here’s how to watch Marquette-St. Johns’s online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 9 at noon ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FuboTV — Free trial | FS1

More:

Villanova Vs. Georgetown Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vázquez
Previous Article

How Red Sox Made Christian Vázquez ‘Sad’ Over MLB Offseason
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils
Next Article

3 NHL Trade Deadline Additions to Put Teams Over the Top

Picked For You

Related