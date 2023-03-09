How Red Sox Made Christian Vázquez ‘Sad’ Over MLB Offseason

Christian Vázquez was hoping to receive a phone call from old friends earlier this winter.

The Red Sox parted ways with Vázquez last August when they moved the veteran catcher to the Houston Astros ahead of the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline. However, there was an option for Boston to quickly reunite with Vázquez if it felt so inclined, as the 32-year-old was ticketed for free agency once the ’22 campaign concluded.

Chaim Bloom and company passed on the opportunity and Vázquez ultimately signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Twins in free agency. Although the two-time World Series champion is excited about his new situation in Minnesota, he admittedly was upset the Red Sox didn’t pursue him on the open market.

“The Red Sox never called when I was a free agent,” Vázquez recently told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “It was sad. But at the same time I was ready to leave and have a new chapter in my career.”

In addition to being delighted about his new journey with the Twins, Vázquez also has no bad blood toward his original club. Upon taking his talents to Minnesota, the 10th-year pro made it clear that the Red Sox are “going to be in my heart forever.”

Vázquez will return to his old stomping guards April 18 when the Red Sox and Twins open a three-game series at Fenway Park.