Marquette Vs. UConn Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, TV

The UConn Huskies and Big East regular-season champion Marquette will battle Friday night for a spot in the conference championship game Saturday night.

The teams split their regular-season meetings by similar margins with UConn besting the Golden Eagles in the second matchup on Feb. 7, and Marquette defeating the Huskies in January, 82-76.

The two teams have faced each other 15 times since 2006 with UConn having the slight edge, 8-7.

Marquette is riding a seven-game winning streak. However, UConn is a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 147.5.

Here’s how to watch the UConn-Marquette game online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: Fubo TV — Free Trial | FS1