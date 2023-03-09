NC State Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Online, On TV

The NC State Wolfpack and Clemson Tigers meet in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Men’s College Basketball Tournament on Thursday night.

NC State is fresh off a dominant 97-77 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, which punched its ticket to the next round against Clemson.

Clemson enters the matchup with history on its side, having won each of the last five contests against NC State. That also includes a pair of double-digit victories over the Wolfpack in the regular season. The winner will advance to the semifinal round, which is scheduled for Friday night.

North Carolina State is a 1.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 148.5.

Here’s how to watch the NC State-Clemson game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN