Rob Gronkowski Makes Bold Prediction For Red Sox Win Total 'I love the Red Sox' by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox have rolled through the first half of their spring training schedule, providing some excitement for the 2023 Major League Baseball season as they inch toward Opening Day.

While the Red Sox have built that excitement for fans, it also appears they’ve given some confidence to former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The future Hall of Famer was on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” ahead of Massachusetts’ launch of mobile betting Friday. The FanDuel ambassador covered a host of topics, settling a highly-contested debate, telling his best Boston sports stories, and giving his outlook on Boston’s potential in 2023.

“I would go with the Over (on Boston’s win total),” Gronkowski said. “I think the Red Sox — Get that FanDuel app out and place this bet right now. I think they’re going to have 87 wins this year. I love the Red Sox.

“They actually train down in Fort Myers and that’s where my mom lives. She went to a Red Sox spring training game the other day and let me tell you, she knows her baseball. She said they’re looking good, so bet that right now. They’re going over 78.5 wins and they’re going to have right around 87 wins this year.

Gronkowski, of course, wore No. 87 throughout his 11-year career. Naturally, it would make sense that he drew that 87 win number from personal success.

The Red Sox and Gronkowski have a fun history, as he famously dented the Lombardi Trophy when Patriots made their last visit to Fenway Park while celebrating their Super Bowl LIII victory.