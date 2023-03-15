Nevada Vs. Arizona State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Nevada Wolf Pack and Arizona State Sun Devils will meet for a First Four matchup in the NCAA Tournament at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday night.

The two No. 11 seeds enter the tournament coming off similar regular seasons. The Wolf Pack finished 22-10 and lost in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Sun Devils finished 22-12 and lost in the semifinals to the eventual Pac-12 Tournament champion Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona State is a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 135.5. The winner will clinch the No. 11 seed in the West region and advance to take on No. 6 TCU.

Here’s how to watch Nevada-Arizona State online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 9:10 p.m. ET
TV: truTV
Live Streams: truTV

Thumbnail photo via Zachary BonDurant/USA TODAY Sports Images
