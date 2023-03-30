New England Native Describes Feeling Of Playing Against Bruins

The Blue Jackets have been eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention, but Thursday’s game at TD Garden will be significant for a New England native.

The Boston Bruins hope to get back on track when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Head coach Jim Montgomery hoped the game would have a playoff feel to it, and it might for Gavin Bayreuther.

The Blue Jackets defenseman grew up in Canaan, N.H. and is having a career season in Columbus in his fourth professional season. The 28-year-old described what emotions will arise when he steps on the ice in TD Garden.

“I like to treat it just like a normal game … but my mother wouldn?t say the same,” Bayreuther told reporters, per Jeff Svoboda of BlueJackets.com

The sides last played at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 28, where the Bruins won 4-0. But Bayreuther has history with one member of the B’s this season.

When he was a member of the Washington Capitals, Garnet Hathaway fought the defenseman on Jan. 8 after he laid a huge hit on Marcus Björk. The Bruins forward got into it with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon, whom he previously fought before, on March 25, too.

Hathaway played down his history with Maroon, and there’s no clear indication if Bayreuther will become a highlight in Thursday’s game.