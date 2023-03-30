Why Linus Ullmark Will Get Second Straight Start For Bruins

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has had the luxury of having arguably the NHL’s best goalie tandem in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Ullmark is the runaway favorite to win the Vezina Trophy this year and has a league-leading 1.91 goals against average going into Boston’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Swayman, meanwhile, is third with a 2.21 GAA and posted back-to-back shutouts against the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres earlier this month.

Montgomery has been alternating his goalies of late and hasn’t ruled out using both of them in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but did mention Ullmark likely would be the Game 1 starter, so we haven’t seen either goalie get a back-to-back start since February.

That will change Thursday after Montgomery confirmed Ullmark will be the goalie for Boston against Columbus.

When Montgomery was asked if starting Ullmark was part of the process for building him up for playoffs, the head coach didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Yeah, that’s exactly it,” he told reporters at TD Garden. “We figured this little run here, get him three games in six days, that’s gonna replicate a little bit of playoffs and it’s also gonna allow Swayman to get some games on the back end of that.”

It’s been a good problem for the Bruins to have, and it’s helped that goalie coach Bob Essensa has been working with the netminders this season (and since 2003) and helping them get prepared for each start. Which, in turn, has helped Montgomery decide which goalie to start on any given night.