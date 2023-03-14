NFL Rumors: NFC Team Swings Trade For Former Patriots Star

A former New England Patriots defensive standout is on the move again.
The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday agreed to trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.
The Cowboys will be Gilmore’s fourth team in the last four seasons. He starred for the Patriots from 2017-20, was traded to the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2021 campaign, then signed a two-year deal with the Colts last offseason.
The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year started 16 games in his lone season in Indy, intercepting two passes and defending 11 while earning the ninth-highest Pro Football Focus grade among cornerbacks. He turns 33 in September.
Dallas’ highest-graded cornerback by PFF in 2022 was Trevon Diggs, who ranked tied for 42nd. Teammate Da’Ron Bland was 48th.
The Patriots still own the late-round pick they acquired in their Gilmore trade, which followed a dispute over the Pro Bowl cover man’s contract and injury rehab procedure. It’s a sixth-rounder this year, No. 184 overall.
Gilmore’s former team was relatively quiet during the early stages of NFL free agency. As of Tuesday afternoon, the only external addition the Patriots had made was offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who agreed to terms a two-year contract.
New England also re-signed several of its own free agents, including starting cornerback Jonathan Jones, traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons and lost top receiver Jakobi Meyers, who landed a three-year deal from the Las Vegas Raiders.