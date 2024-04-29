NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Leaves Patriots For NFC Contender

Ezekiel Elliott will not return to New England for a second season with the Patriots in 2024.

Instead, the veteran running back will return to the place where he became a household name in the NFL.

Elliott has agreed to terms with the Cowboys and will be back on Dallas’ roster once he passes a physical, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. The 28-year-old played the first seven seasons of his career for America’s Team, which selected him fourth overall in the 2016 draft.

The Cowboys were in need of running back help after losing feature back Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Although the three-time Pro Bowl selection is past his prime, he has a chance to have a prominent role with Dallas this season. Prior to Elliott’s reported return, the Cowboys’ RB depth chat was headlined by Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle.

Elliott was pretty productive in New England, where he played in all 17 games in his first season away from Dallas. The Ohio State product rushed for 642 yards with three touchdowns while catching 51 passes for 313 yards with a pair of scores.

The Patriots found a new backup for top back Rhamondre Stevenson when they signed Antonio Gibson in free agency. New England’s RB depth chart also includes Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and DeShaun Fenwick, who signed as a free agent after going undrafted over the weekend.