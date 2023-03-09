NFL Rumors: Three-Time Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Wants Release From Vikings

It appears Minnesota Vikings talented defensive end Za’Darius Smith wants to be a part of NFL free agency when it begins next week.

The only issue for Smith is that he is still under contract with the Vikings for the next two seasons.

But Smith reportedly wants out of Minnesota and has asked the Vikings to release him, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening. Rapoport also noted the Vikings will not give into Smith’s demands and don’t plan on releasing the 30-year-old.

Smith is coming off a solid season, his first with the Vikings, and earned Pro Bowl honors for the third time in his eight-year career. After playing just one game in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers due to back surgery, Smith rebounded by tallying 10 sacks and 44 tackles with the Vikings.

It doesn’t seem at the moment the Vikings will budge off their stance and grant Smith his release. Smith signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Minnesota last offseason.

But perhaps Smith becomes disgruntled enough that he continues to try to force his way out, and if that happens, could the New England Patriots be a destination for him?

The Patriots already have a premier edge rusher in Matthew Judon along with a breakout contributor in Josh Uche, who tallied 11 1/2 sacks in 2022, so there doesn’t seem to be a desperate need for a player with Smith’s skill set.