Ex-NFL Exec Explains Packers’ Request In Aaron Rodgers Trade

All signs from this week seem to point to Aaron Rodgers becoming the next quarterback of the Jets, but the question then becomes: What would the Packers want for the four-time MVP?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote New York might not have to give up a first-round pick. Instead, he believed a second-rounder in April’s draft (No. 43) and a conditional 2025 selection could get the job done. The conditions would be tied to how long Rodgers plays with the Jets.

However, Mike Lombardi revealed a different package the Green Bay Packers would want for their quarterback.

“… The Packers are looking for a one, and they want something else if he plays longer,” the former NFL executive said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. “Now, what I think what that means is we want your one, but if he plays two years, we want a three, or we want a two. We want a conditional pick to go along with what we have. Now maybe don’t take a two and a conditional pick for something else.”

Lombardi and Breer agree a conditional pick would need to be dealt to get the best compensation back if Rodgers’ career extends beyond just one season. But it makes sense for Green Bay to want a first-round pick for a future Hall of Fame quarterback. But stranger things have happened in the NFL.

The Jets certainly would need to free up cap space to take in Rodgers’ massive contract, which Lombardi pointed out. They reportedly will cut Braxton Berrios in an effort to do that while also trading for Chuck Clark at a cheap price.

New York’s face-to-face meeting with Rodgers reportedly went well, but it’s ultimately up to the 39-year-old quarterback to decide if he wants to stay in Green Bay, leave for the Jets or retire.