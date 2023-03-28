Orioles Return Relief Pitcher From Rule 5 Draft To Red Sox

The Red Sox lost three players in the Rule 5 draft, but got one reliever back Tuesday.

The Orioles designated Andrew “A.J.” Politi for assignment Monday, and Boston announced Tuesday he was returned to the team from Baltimore, per the transaction wire.

The Red Sox selected a pair of pitchers in the Rule 5 draft. Thaddeus Ward and most notably Noah Song were swiped from Boston by the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively.

Politi was drafted by the Red Sox in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft. The Seton Hall alum started last season with Double-A Portland before finishing with Triple-A Worcester, which is where he likely will play in 2023 as a non-40-man roster player.

He posted a 2.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and four saves in 56 innings with the WooSox. In Double-A Portland, the right-hander had a 2.03 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 13 1/3 innings. He was ranked at No. 42 by SoxProspects.

Politi, who turns 27 on June 4, posted a 6.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP in 8 2/3 innings with the Orioles in nine spring training exhibition games.

The right-handed reliver has an impressive 93-95 mph fastball and was a contender to be called up to the majors last season but was not called up.