Jets Reportedly Had ‘Brief Discussion’ With Odell Beckham Jr.

New York took its latest step toward snagging top wide receiver target Odell Beckham Jr. off the free agency market.

Just a day after Jets general manager Joe Douglas confirmed the organization’s interest in Beckham, both sides met face-to-face Tuesday during NFL league meetings, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

Beckham was spotted speaking with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who spoke highly about the three-time Pro Bowler on Monday.

“He’s a phenomenal person,” Saleh said, according to CBS Sports.

The Jets’ connection to Beckham gained traction after the organization was given a wish list of offseason additions to consider, courtesy of fellow New York target Aaron Rodgers. And when questioned by the media to divulge details about the meet and greet, Beckham provided a quick two-worded reply.

“All love,” Beckham said, per Hughes.

With Beckham seeking a new home, the Jets aiming for a roster transformation, and Rodgers awaiting confirmation of his leave from Green Bay, the pieces may be slowly falling into place for New York.