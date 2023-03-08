Patrice Bergeron, Bruins Battle In Annual ‘Pucks & Paddles’ Event

The Bruins left their sticks and skates at home and picked up the ping pong paddles to join Patrice Bergeron in his fourth annual “Pucks & Paddles” event to benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation and Massachusetts Special Olympics.

“I think it’s a great event. It’s been a couple of years that we weren’t able to do it. Happy to be back,” Bergeron said, per the team. “Great to be here for the Foundation and Special Olympics. Try and raise some money for them and for us to have a good time.”

Patrice Bergeron and @985TheSportsHub's Pucks & Paddles ping pong tournament returned on Tuesday at @HOBBoston. ? #NHLBruins | @SpOlympicsMA pic.twitter.com/Zdh0KfAl0A — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2023

Fans were able to bid for the opportunity to play with their favorite player and while it was fun for most, Brad Marchand is just as competitive in table tennis as he is on the ice.

“There’s always bragging rights,” Marchand said. “There’s a few guys that are really good and we got a lot of Czech guys that are gifted in this area. Bergy and I usually battle Pasta and Krech on this. Hopefully we can bring it home but those guys are pretty good.”

Marchand did not get his wish as Team Krejci beat Team Bergeron in the championship match.