Five Cornerbacks Patriots Could Target In NFL Free Agency

The Patriots in 2023 could just run it back with the same group of corners they used this season. Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Jalen Mills all are under contract, and it’s at least possible that Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant return in free agency.
But don’t be surprised if New England dips into the free agent pool.
The Patriots would be well-served to find their next elite cornerback this offseason, someone who can carry a torch that’s been passed from Ty Law to Asante Samuel to Darrelle Revis to Malcolm Butler to Stephon Gilmore to J.C. Jackson. However, if they want to do that, they probably will need to use either the 2023 NFL Draft or the trade market, because this year’s crop of free agent corners lacks superstar power.
However, there still are some decent options, from young, established starters to aging veterans who still have something left in the tank. Jones is one of the better players in the group, but he’ll turn 30 years old next September.
With all that said, here are five cornerbacks the Patriots could pursue in free agency:
(All stats via Pro Football Focus.)
Jamel Dean
2022 stats: 46 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups (15 games)
Dean probably is the best corner on the market following his recent release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still just 26 years old, Dean is a very good outside corner who finished 10th in PFF’s rankings. He also is hitting free agency at about the same time Gilmore did when he signed with New England in 2017. Dean probably isn’t worth the money Gilmore received that offseason, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots might view this as a similar opportunity to lock up an entering-his-prime corner whose best football still might be ahead of him.
James Bradberry
2022 stats: 42 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups (17 games)
The Patriots had an opportunity to sign Bradyberry last spring after he was cut by the New York Giants but didn’t pull the trigger. Bradberry wound up signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and set himself up for a decent payday this offseason. He and the Patriots still might not be a good fit, as Bradberry is more of a zone-coverage specialist and New England prioritizes corners who can excel in man coverage.
Byron Murphy
2022 stats: 33 tackles, zero interceptions and five pass breakups (nine games)
Perhaps a bit undersized for what the Patriots need, Murphy nevertheless is one of the top corners set to hit free agency. He missed eight games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 but missed just two games the previous three campaigns. Like Jonathan Jones, Murphy moved outside this season after spending the bulk of his career in the slot. His versatility might appeal to New England, along with the fact he won’t turn 26 until after next season.
Patrick Peterson
2022 stats: 60 tackles, five interceptions and nine pass breakups (17 games)
Likely a future Hall of Famer, Peterson enjoyed a strong 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings that saw him finish 12th in PFF’s cornerback rankings. Peterson no longer is the shut-down corner he once was, but he still is a capable, savvy veteran who could serve as a decent one-year option if Jones leaves in free agency. He’ll turn 33 years old in July, though, and it’s entirely possible that he falls off the proverbial cliff in 2023.
Cameron Sutton
2022 stats: 37 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups (16 games)
Sutton is one of the more underrated options in this group. He also is capable of lining up both inside and outside and just turned 28 years old. Sutton isn’t the most electrifying cornerback, but he’s rock-solid and could fit well in New England. It also is easy to envision the Pittsburgh Steelers prioritizing re-signing him this offseason.
Honorable mentions: Rock Ya-Sin, Marcus Peters, Sean Murphy-Bunting