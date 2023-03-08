Five Cornerbacks Patriots Could Target In NFL Free Agency

The Patriots in 2023 could just run it back with the same group of corners they used this season. Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Jalen Mills all are under contract, and it’s at least possible that Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant return in free agency.

But don’t be surprised if New England dips into the free agent pool.

The Patriots would be well-served to find their next elite cornerback this offseason, someone who can carry a torch that’s been passed from Ty Law to Asante Samuel to Darrelle Revis to Malcolm Butler to Stephon Gilmore to J.C. Jackson. However, if they want to do that, they probably will need to use either the 2023 NFL Draft or the trade market, because this year’s crop of free agent corners lacks superstar power.

However, there still are some decent options, from young, established starters to aging veterans who still have something left in the tank. Jones is one of the better players in the group, but he’ll turn 30 years old next September.

With all that said, here are five cornerbacks the Patriots could pursue in free agency:

(All stats via Pro Football Focus.)

Jamel Dean

2022 stats: 46 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups (15 games)

Dean probably is the best corner on the market following his recent release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still just 26 years old, Dean is a very good outside corner who finished 10th in PFF’s rankings. He also is hitting free agency at about the same time Gilmore did when he signed with New England in 2017. Dean probably isn’t worth the money Gilmore received that offseason, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots might view this as a similar opportunity to lock up an entering-his-prime corner whose best football still might be ahead of him.