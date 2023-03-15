Patriots Player Mystified By Team Not Re-Signing Jakobi Meyers

Patriots players on Tuesday were outwardly happy for Jakobi Meyers, who landed a life-changing contract on the second day of NFL free agency.

But at the same time, many people in New England’s locker room might have been confused as to why that payday didn’t come from in house.

When NFL prognosticators earlier in the offseason predicted Meyers to leave Foxboro, it was under the expectation that the 2019 undrafted free agent was going to receive an overpay from a desperate team. But Meyers didn’t land those lofty numbers — not even close. The 26-year-old reportedly is set to sign a surprisingly team-friendly deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi texted a current Patriot about New England letting Meyers walk only to watch him sign for a modest price elsewhere. The anonymous player responded, “I just don’t get it,” per a tweet from Giardi on Wednesday morning.

Patriots decision-makers reportedly wanted to keep Meyers but felt they “couldn’t match” the offer he received from the Raiders. This should be a bit concerning to New England fans, as the organization two years ago signed Nelson Agholor to a contract with the same annual value and only $5 million less in guaranteed money.

Any Meyers-related frustration in the New England area could be smoothed over by a marquee trade or high draft pick for a wide receiver. But history tells us Patriots fans shouldn’t hold their breath for either to happen.