Richard Sherman Blames These Two QBs For Lamar Jackson Contract Dispute

Richard Sherman believes two of the NFL’s premier signal-callers failed the quarterback community with their recent deals.

Lamar Jackson is the latest elite QB searching for a lucrative, long-term contract. The 2019 NFL MVP for some time now has been at odds with the Ravens, who placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier in the offseason. The sides don’t appear anywhere close to an agreement, which casts significant doubt on Jackson’s future in Baltimore.

As Jackson continues to struggle to find the contract he covets, Sherman can’t help but think the process would have been easier had two superstar quarterbacks, in particular, taken a different approach to their recent negotiations.

“What pissed me off is when Kirk Cousins got his fully guaranteed deal, I thought quarterbacks from then on were gonna be like, ‘If it ain’t guaranteed, I ain’t taking it,'” the former NFL cornerback said on “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” as transcribed by the New York Post. “Then (Patrick) Mahomes took that B.S. deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a (billion). But if you get half of that, fully guaranteed, everybody’s happy. That sets precedent.

“But when (Mahomes) didn’t set it, then Josh Allen didn’t set it, now Lamar is trying to set it after Deshaun (Watson)’s already set it. And they’re like, ‘Nah.'”

Jackson might end up landing a fully guaranteed deal, but there’s been nothing to suggest it will come from the Ravens. It probably wouldn’t be a walk in the park for an interested team to trade for the 26-year-old, though, as Jackson does not have an agent.