Lamar Jackson To Patriots? This ESPN Chatter Is Eyebrow-Rasing

Let’s just say this: There aren’t any legitimate reports tying Lamar Jackson to the Patriots. In fact, as of Friday afternoon, there weren’t any reports indicating New England is planning to do anything other than run it back with Mac Jones in 2023. That sounds like Robert Kraft’s preference, anyway.

… But some chatter Friday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up!” program is worth pointing out.

The Baltimore Ravens recently placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, who is intent on landing a lucrative long-term contract. While under the tender, the superstar quarterback is free to negotiate with other NFL franchises. If another team signs Jackson to an offer sheet, the Ravens would have the opportunity to match the contract or refuse and receive two first-round picks as compensation.

The window for Jackson to speak with other teams opened Wednesday. He has until July (typically July 15) to sign the one-year, $32.4 million contract. It’s unclear whether Jackson would plan to refuse to sign the tender in favor of either holding out for the contract he desires or forcing a trade. Teams also could negotiate a sign-and-trade with Jackson and the Ravens if they don’t have first-round picks for the next two years or want to retain those assets.

Anyway, back to that ESPN segment.

Former Patriots edge rusher Rob Ninkovich is a huge Jackson fan and lobbied for New England to make a run at the 2019 NFL MVP. But it’s the ensuing exchange between host Mike Greenberg and NFL insider Dan Graziano that was especially interesting.

(You can click here to watch the full segment.)