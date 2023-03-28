Seven Best Celebrity Cameos In WWE WrestleMania History

A year before, he took another tombstone piledriver from Kane, who did a good job at protecting the baseball icon, and Rose did a solid job at selling the move.

Johnny Knoxville

Pro wrestling’s greatest appeal is how it can bring fans a little bit of everything. That was the case at WrestleMania 38 when Knoxville took on Sami Zayn in an “anything goes match.” The “Jackass” star brought the mayhem and plunder that is iconic with the franchise. Zayn has been one of the most versatile talents in modern pro wrestling. He can deliver excellent in-ring action, mesh with the WWE main event style and sell wacky comedy.

The latter is what fans at AT&T Stadium got, and if that’s not your jam, then this match was a skip. But those who enjoyed it really did, especially the use of a cartoonish-large mouse trap, and of course, multiple groin shots.

Lawrence Taylor

The former New York Giants star arguably is one of the best NFL players of all time, certainly up there for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Taylor was two years removed from retirement when WrestleMania 11 rolled into the then Hartford Civic Center, now XL Center. Bam Bam Bigelow got into a scuffle with the Hall of Fame defensive lineman, and the latter got some assistance from Diesel for the main event match.

That was the only issue with this match. WWE was in a down period in 1995, and Diesel was not moving tickets as world champion. However, Taylor held his own in the match. He had the likes of Steve McMichael, Ken Norton Jr. and Reggie White in his corner, and Bigelow was a solid worker that helped Taylor in the match. If this wasn’t in the main event, it probably gets looked at in a better light.

Bad Bunny

WWE has been desperate for mainstream appeal since the first WrestleMania in 1985, so when the company lucked into one of the biggest global recording artist also being a wrestling fan, it was going to get as much as it could out an angle that led up to a WrestleMania 37 match against The Miz and John Morrison. The match was fine, but the goal was to get Bad Bunny over, and mission accomplished. He has been open up the training he did leading up to the match, and it paid off. The Miz and Morrison did well to sell for Bad Bunny, and he had a solid entrance and had the biggest highlight of the night with a Canadian Destroyer.

Mr. T

The WrestleMania was a huge success due to the spectacle and the big stars at the event. Mr. T teaming up with Hulk Hogan against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff is a match that defined many WWE fans. The WrestleMania II boxing match against Mr. T and Piper was bad, but the back-and-forth encounters and real-life animosity helped keep the feud memorable for decades.

Cyndi Lauper

WWE was wise to profit off the MTV boom that Lauper was one of the icons of. Pro wrestling manager “Captain” Lou Albano featured in the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” music video as Lauper’s father, which helped connect her with the “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling” era of WWE. Lauper primarily is known as being Wendi Richter’s manager for her match against Leilani Kai, but she’s had multiple segments with Piper that has made her an influential figure in WWE.