Patriots Player Tweets About Lamar Jackson After QB Reveals Trade Request

At least one Patriots player believes Lamar Jackson is worth every penny of the contract he covets.

Jackson and the Ravens remain at odds over a new deal for the superstar quarterback. The sides might have reached a tipping point, as Jackson on Monday morning revealed he asked the organization for a trade out of Baltimore.

Not long after Jackson hit send on his series of tweets, New England safety Adrian Phillips hopped on Twitter himself and showed support for the 26-year-old signal-caller.

“Lamar is top 3 one of the hardest people to play against in the NFL,” Phillips tweeted. “MVP for a reason. Pay the man.”

Jackson and the Ravens clearly haven’t gained any ground on a new contract, but Baltimore brass doesn’t appear to be thinking about life after the 2019 NFL MVP. Ravens president Sashi Brown on Monday claimed the organization is “committed” to working something out with Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh seems to believe the 2018 first-rounder will be Baltimore’s starting QB moving forward.

If not, perhaps Phillips’ Patriots will step in. Citing intel from good friend and rapper Meek Mill, New England owner Robert Kraft on Monday revealed Jackson is interested in taking his talents to Foxboro.