Patriots Draft Rumors: Ball-Hawking Corner Visiting New England

The New England Patriots reportedly are taking a closer look at the top interception artist in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Patriots, according to a report Tuesday from Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News. The Patriots previously met with Forbes at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has these team visits coming up:



Eagles

Cowboys

Patriots

Steelers

Lions

Titans

Vikings



He said every team has reached out and at least one other visit is scheduled too. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 28, 2023

Forbes displayed elite ball skills in the SEC, grabbing 14 interceptions over the last three seasons and returning a whopping six of them for touchdowns. Forbes also was, as Pro Football Focus’s draft guide put it, “unbelievably dominant in man coverage in 2022,” grabbing as many interceptions in man (three) as he had receptions allowed.

That combination of ball skills and man coverage ability align with what the Patriots traditionally have looked for in their cornerbacks, though they gravitated more toward zone coverage in recent years. At 6-foot-1 with a 79-inch wingspan, Forbes also would add some much-needed height and length to a New England cornerback group that mostly relied on sub-6-foot players last season.

Forbes’ 4.35-second 40-yard dash ranked in the 92nd percentile among cornerbacks, and his jumps were solid, as well (69th percentile vertical; 64th broad).

The one drawback is Forbes’ weight. He was just 166 pounds at the combine, lighter than any non-kicker/punter in Indianapolis, and his lack of play strength made him a less-than-stellar run defender.