Dennis Eckersley Shares Opening Day Message To Red Sox Fans

BOSTON — Red Sox fans tuning into the Opening Day festivities and game Thursday might do so with a bittersweet feeling given the absence of Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast.

Eckersley, a longtime Red Sox broadcaster for NESN and six-time MLB All-Star, announced his retirement in August. A fan favorite due to his effortless banter and insightful analysis, Eckersley called his final game in October, Boston’s final regular-season contest of the 2022 campaign.

Eckersley, however, made sure to share a message to Red Sox fans prior to first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles.

“Happy Opening Day, Boston!” Eckersley tweeted. “Miss you.”

Eckersley started his broadcasting career with NESN in 2003 as a studio analyst and later joined the booth in 2009.

The Opening Day matchup between the Red Sox and Orioles is set to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the contest, along with both pregame and postgame coverage, on NESN and with NESN 360.