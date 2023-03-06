Should Patriots Pursue Orlando Brown After Chiefs Decline Tag?

The New England Patriots badly need an infusion of offensive tackle talent, and the headliner of this year’s free agent class now is set to become available.

The Kansas City Chiefs opted not to use the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., according to multiple reports Monday. If Brown and the Chiefs cannot reach an agreement on a long-term contract by next Wednesday, the 26-year-old would become a free agent and be free to sign with any team.

That’s big news for tackle-needy teams like the Patriots.

Brown is one of the NFL’s premier left tackles, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the last four seasons. He’s missed just one game in his five-year NFL career and started all 20 (including playoffs) for the champion Chiefs this season, helping lead an O-line that neutralized the Philadelphia Eagles’ potent pass rush in Super Bowl LVII.

Signing Brown and shifting Trent Brown back to the right side would give the Patriots a formidable tackle tandem, solidifying a group that sorely lacked depth in 2022. But doing so would require a major financial investment.

Orlando Brown Jr. is expected to be the most expensive free agent tackle on the market, with salary cap site Spotrac projecting the average annual value of his next contract at $22.4 million. The Patriots are set to enter free agency with roughly $32 million in available cap space, so it could take a large portion of that to sign Brown, depending on how his deal is structured.

With the Patriots also needing to make moves at wide receiver, cornerback, safety and elsewhere, should they instead aim a bit lower at tackle to have additional funds to spend elsewhere? San Francisco’s Mike McGlinchey, Jacksonville’s Jawaan Taylor and Atlanta’s Kaleb McGary all would be significant upgrades for New England and likely won’t cost quite as much as Brown.