USC Vs. Michigan State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

Looking for an evenly matched first-round showdown to get your juices flowing on Day 2 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament? Look no further than USC vs. Michigan State.

The Trojans and Spartans will clash Friday afternoon at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with the winner advancing to face whoever emerges victorious from the Vermont vs. Marquette game.

Michigan State, no strangers to March Madness, are installed as 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 137.5. This usually is when Tom Izzo’s squad plays its best basketball, but don’t sleep on a well-balanced USC team.

Tipoff for USC vs. Michigan State is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch.

When: Friday, March 17, at 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS