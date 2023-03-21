Watch Every Angle Of Masataka Yoshida’s Clutch Home Run For Team Japan

Now this is awesome

by

39 minutes ago

Masataka Yoshida has been having himself quite the World Baseball Classic for Team Japan, and that trend continued Monday night.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder hit a clutch home run in Japan’s semifinal game against Mexico with his team trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh. The pitch was near Yoshida’s feet and he tied the game with one swing of the bat.

The Red Sox Twitter account tweeted the homer from every angle, and it’s pretty awesome.

Japan ended the game in thrilling, walk-off fashion and will face Team USA in the WBC championship game. First pitch is set for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

More MLB:

Red Sox Outfielder Masataka Yoshida Hits Clutch WBC Home Run
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Sam Navarro-/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Peter King Highlights Patriots’ ‘Cautionary Tale’ Amid NFL Free Agency
Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort
Next Article

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Offers Discouraging Update On Derek Forbort

Picked For You

Related