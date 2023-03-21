Watch Every Angle Of Masataka Yoshida’s Clutch Home Run For Team Japan

Masataka Yoshida has been having himself quite the World Baseball Classic for Team Japan, and that trend continued Monday night.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder hit a clutch home run in Japan’s semifinal game against Mexico with his team trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh. The pitch was near Yoshida’s feet and he tied the game with one swing of the bat.

The Red Sox Twitter account tweeted the homer from every angle, and it’s pretty awesome.

Clutch from every angle. pic.twitter.com/oBLpIPVMkM — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 21, 2023

Japan ended the game in thrilling, walk-off fashion and will face Team USA in the WBC championship game. First pitch is set for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.