How Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Is Opening Eyes With WBC Showing

A lot of the questions surrounding Masataka Yoshida’s first season with the Red Sox stem from how he’ll be able to handle new and increased competition.

While the World Baseball Classic might not consistently rise to the level of competition he’ll see every day in the big leagues, Yoshida has passed every single test over the last two weeks.

The outfielder is a huge reason Team Japan will battle the United States on Tuesday night for the WBC championship. Yoshida was right in the middle of an instant classic Monday night when the Japanese outlasted Mexico in one of the best games the tournament has ever seen. Yoshida went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three more runs batted in to help Japan get by Mexico in thrilling walk-off fashion.

Yoshida enters the finale hitting .474 (9-for-19) with two home runs and a tournament-leading 13 RBIs. The names right below him on the RBI leaderboard are a who’s who of big league stars: Trea Turner, Randy Arozarena, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are among them. Yoshida’s 1.413 OPS ranks sixth among batters with at least 15 at-bats, trailing Arozarena, Juan Soto, Yu Chang, Turner and Ohtani.

At this point, the 6-1 odds on Yoshida to win American League Rookie of the Year might look like a bargain at season’s end.

“I think he’s every bit of — as advertised,” Japanese teammate and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar told reporters Monday.

The most impressive Yoshida stat might be the zero strikeouts. There have been 122 players to log at least 12 WBC at-bats, and Yoshida is the only one who has yet to strike out. His plate discipline and bat-to-ball ability were his biggest selling points, and he has delivered on that so far.