Why Lamar Jackson’s QB Style Might Actually Be Perfect For Patriots

There’s an old saying, “If you can’t beat them, join them.” That’s exactly the reason why Lamar Jackson would be perfect to join Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots — they can’t stop him, so they should trade for him.

Mac Jones is a good player in an offense that works, but Jackson thrives in an offense that doesn’t, and he drives defenses crazy with his mobility and out-of-the-box thinking. Just look at the five touchdowns he put up against the Patriots last September.

The absurd amount of versatility Jackson possesses is a nightmare for defenses because if he doesn’t beat you on the ground, he can throw the ball downfield before the defense knows he changed on the fly. Jones doesn’t appear to have that same versatility, and it’s unknown if he ever will possess it. That allows defenses to prepare for their matchups against the Patriots.

The 26-year-old quarterback is an elite player that would allow Bill O’Brien and Belichick to create an offense that opposing teams have not seen come out of New England. They could start over with a proven quarterback, who could be the future of the franchise, instead of trying to pull the potential out of Jones.

They can take more risks, which is something they will have to do if they want to contend for the AFC East crown with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and possibly the New York Jets if Aaron Rodgers does, in fact, land there.

For now, we wait with bated breath to see if Belichick will pursue the quarterback or if Jackson will land elsewhere.