Xavier Vs. DePaul Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

The stakes are pretty simple for Thursday night’s Big East tournament clash between Xavier and DePaul.

For the second-seeded Musketeers (23-8, 15-5 Big East), they’re not only trying to capture the conference tournament title, but they’re also looking to improve their seeding ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Demons (10-22, 3-17) are hoping to salvage anything of an otherwise lost season by at the very least playing spoiler for another conference foe after potentially popping Seton Hall’s bubble in the first round.

And while Xavier might not be on full upset alert, DePaul knows it can beat the Musketeers. The Blue Demons toppled No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18 before losing 12 straight to end the regular season.

Xavier is a big 12.5-point favorite Thursday night.

Here’s how to watch Xavier-DePaul online and on TV.

When: Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live streams: FuboTV | FOX Sports