Rob Gronkowski Chooses Better Moment Between Zdeno Chara, Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski has made plenty of moments at Gillette Stadium, but he also has multiple highlights outside of the football field.

The former Patriots tight end was on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” ahead of Massachusetts’ launch of mobile betting Friday. The FanDuel ambassador settled a highly-contested debate, and he gave an outlook on New England’s 2023 season.

NESN Bets analysts Travis Thomas and Sam Panayotovich brought up two of Gronk’s most iconic Boston moments. He stole Tom Brady’s jersey during a Red Sox Opening Day ceremony at Fenway Park in 2017, and Gronkowski spiked a puck during the ceremonial puck drop at a Bruins game in 2015.

So which situation did Gronkowski think was was memorable?

“That’s a tough choice because I’m stealing the GOAT’s jersey or I’m spiking the puck at the Bruins game,” Gronk said on the “Ultimate Betting Show.” “And what’s cool about the spike at the Bruins game, I remember (Zdeno) Chara was right there. He was on the ice as well. I’m 6-foot-6, and I look up. I was like, ‘Dang Chara, you’re huge.’ I had to spike that puck extra hard. He felt that power I had put out.

“I would go with stealing Tom’s jersey. He’s about to throw out the first pitch, and I came out of nowhere and steal his jersey, running around the field in front of 50,000 fans on Opening Day at Fenway. That’s a special moment right there, for sure.”

Both scenes were memorable moments, but it’s not hard to blame Gronkowski for opting to go with a memory with his former teammate. He later joked the puck was still at TD Garden due to how hard he spiked it.