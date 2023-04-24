Alex Cora Explains Why Red Sox Optioned Brayan Bello To Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox caught some off guard with a surprising roster move Monday prior to their three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Red Sox optioned promising starting pitcher Brayan Bello to Triple-A Worcester while calling up lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino, who Boston claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners just over a week ago.

The Red Sox did have an abundance of starting pitchers on the active roster — they were operating with a six-man rotation — as manager Alex Cora provided further insight into the move.

“This is about now. This is not about his future. We know he can pitch in the big leagues. We know that,” Cora told reporters prior to the series opener against the Orioles, per NESN. “But where we’re at roster-wise, we got three big-league games coming up and if we don’t make this move, we were going to be in trouble. So, that’s the only reason. It’s not about development. It’s part of the business. It’s part of this.

“He’ll be part of this at one point again. It’s not a big deal. It’s not about development and all that stuff. It’s about where we’re at roster-wise right now. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Boston having an off-day Thursday and needing more bullpen arms instead of starting pitchers certainly could have influenced the decision. It also signals the Red Sox feel comfortable about keeping Tanner Houck in the rotation after his strong start to the campaign.

Bello’s season got off to a delayed start due to forearm tightness and had just his second outing of the campaign with the Red Sox in Sunday’s 12-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. It hasn’t been an ideal beginning for the 23-year-old, who has allowed eight runs on 13 hits in 7 1/3 innings.