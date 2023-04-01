Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

The Bruins go for two straight wins

The Bruins look to begin the weekend on a high note when travel to Pittsburgh for matinee hockey Saturday.

Boston is coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets that helped the Bruins to their fourth Presidents’ Trophy and the No. 1 seed for the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins have won two of their last three games as they continue their fight for a wild-card spot.

When it comes to the lines, head coach Jim Montgomery will rest Patrice Bergeron. Pavel Zacha will move up from the second line and man the first line center position. Matt Grzelcyk will return to the lineup after sitting against the Blue Jackets, meaning Jakub Zboril will sit.

Jeremy Swayman will start, opposite of Tristan Jarry.

Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game will air on ABC.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (58-12-5)
Brad Marchand–Pavel Zacha–Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
A.J. Greer–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Dmitry Orlov–Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (37-28-10)
Jake Guentzel–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker–Evgeni Malkin–Rickard Rakell
Danton Heinen–Ryan Poehling–Mikael Granlund
Drew O’Connor–Jeff Carter–Josh Archibald

Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang
Pierre-Olivier Joseph–Jeff Petry
Mark Friedman–Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
