Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win To Earn Presidents’ Trophy

Bergeron, who head coach Jim Montgomery revealed postgame that it was the center’s own stick that did the damage, was happy his teammate had his back.

“It’s great. We always say that we’re there for one another, and obviously, it means a lot for him to do that after that play,” Bergeron told reporters. “I like to think that we’re like that for everyone. I feel like we’re a tight group and it’s a pack mentality.

“It’s one of those things where, obviously, it means a lot that he stepped up, but I know he would have done it for anyone else.”

Jakub Lauko making his case

Lauko was back in the lineup for A.J. Greer and certainly made his presence known. He too dropped the gloves and him and Billy Sweezey put up a good back-and-forth. Nick Foligno, who’s on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, was in the NESN booth with Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, emphatically exclaimed, “Come on, nephew!” as the two deked it out. With the Bruins down 1-0 at the time of the fight, it sparked something in the team, and Lauko has been making his case to be a mainstay in the lineup as the playoffs draw near.

“I hadn’t played much in the first period because we had a lot of PK and PP,” Lauko told reporters. “The start of the second period I just felt like we were kind of flat. It was a great opportunity, great moment, get the guys going, get the crowd going. I think they scored there right after, so I think it paid off. I’m happy that we won.”

Putting Bertuzzi on the power play worked

The power play has been a bit of an Achilles heel for the Bruins of late, but it’s starting to show signs of life. Bertuzzi’s goal was on the man advantage with him on the second unit alongside Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, David Krejci, Hampus Linhdolm and Charlie McAvoy. Montgomery isn’t afraid to switch things up, and at this point it’s worth trying anything to get the power play going. Even though the B’s went 1-for-5 on opportunities Thursday night, one goal is better than none like they showcased during their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

“(Bertuzzi’s) really good there. He knows when to screen and when to slide off like he did on the goal,” Montgomery told reporters. “… He’s in those areas constantly and I think that’s why he’s gonna be really important for us when the games get really hard to score. As a team we’re not scoring right now because we’re not doing that enough as a group — getting to that blue paint.