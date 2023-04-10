Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reaches 60 Goals In Hat Trick Vs. Flyers

The train just keeps on rolling for the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak is no exception to that.
Pastrnak, who is already in the process of finishing off his career-best NHL campaign, reached a new career-high in goals, scoring his 60th on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. It also capped off a dominant hat trick performance following a two-goal display in the second period to keep Boston on track for a historic record of its own.
In the third period, Pastrnak bested Flyers goalie Felix Sandstrom for a third time, extending Boston’s lead over Philadelphia to 4-2.
Watch Pastrnak net No. 60 here.
The 26-year-old racked up his 15th career hat trick and 300th career goal as well.
Pastrnak became just the second player in Bruins history to reach 60 goals, the first since Phil Esposito, according to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Meanwhile, the B’s, who led 4-2 after Pastrnak’s goal, chased the all-time record for wins in a regular season, searching for No. 63 after tying the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning following Saturday night’s win over the New Jersey Devils.
Needless to say, Pastrnak is already locking in for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.