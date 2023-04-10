Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Praises David Pastrnak For Exuding ‘Three Cs’

The Bruins made NHL history Sunday night thanks in large part to arguably their most dynamic player.

Boston secured win No. 63 on the season — a new record for a single NHL campaign — with a 5-3 triumph over the Flyers in Philadelphia. The late-season victory was powered by David Pastrnak, who netted a hat trick at Wells Fargo Center. The trio of tallies lifted Pastrank’s season goal total to 60 and his career mark to 300.

It would take you a while to form a complete list of what makes Pastrnak such a great player. But Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, with the help of some alliteration, summed it up in three words after Sunday’s game.

“Confidence, creativity, and competitiveness,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “Those three C’s exude from him, and then you combine that with an attitude of he’s a team-first guy, he cares about and loves being a Bruin. I think his teammates, as you could tell, when he got two, I think everybody was passing the puck to him.”

One of those teammates was Brad Marchand, who played a hand in Pastrnak becoming such a prolific goal scorer. After the Bruins’ historic win, the 26-year-old revealed advice from Boston’s longtime assistant captain years ago helped him reach superstar status.

Marchand, Pastrnak and company have two regular-season games left before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin. The penultimate contest is set for Tuesday against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden, with NESN’s full coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.