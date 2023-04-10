Bruins Clinch Most Dominant Regular Season In NHL History

The Boston Bruins continuously rewrote the NHL record book this season, and Sunday, they claimed one of the most coveted parts of the league’s history.

The Bruins now own the most wins in a single season in over 100 years of the NHL after taking down the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, at Wells Fargo Center. By defeating the Flyers, the Bruins went to 63-12-5 on the season, breaking the mark of 62 victories set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

A NEW SINGLE-SEASON STANDARD. pic.twitter.com/AeCSSFgbMR — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2023

There wasn’t much room for error for the Bruins down the stretch of the campaign to secure this ultra impressive feat. The win over the Flyers was Boston’s 13th in its last 14 games.

Bruins star winger David Pastrnak was a major catalyst in helping Boston obtain the achievement Sunday as he netted a hat trick to push his goal total to an incredible 60 on the season.

The Bruins have 131 points on the season, which is just one point shy of the record in a single season set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

The Bruins still have a chance to topple that mark and add to their win total with two games remaining in their regular season, starting with a matchup against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.