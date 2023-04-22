Bruins Notes: Depth, Next Man Up Key In Boston’s Game 3 Victory

The Bruins relied on the depth of their roster when they defeated the Florida Panthers, 4-2, on Friday night at FLA Live Arena to reclaim control in their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series.

With the best-of-seven series tied at one, the Bruins were without two key members of the franchise when they faced off against the Panthers in the pivotal Game 3 — captain Patrice Bergeron didn’t travel with the team, and second-line center David Krejci was a last-minute scratch with an upper-body injury.

Boston relied on their depth and their ability to play “Bruins hockey” throughout the 60 minutes affair.

“I thought we dug it in the whole time, you know, I know we made a mistake on the short-handed goal, and when the pulled goalie situation, that’s going to happen,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But I just loved the way they just battled for each other, and that’s Bruins hockey. That’s what we’ve come to expect. And now we got to that level in the playoffs, now we got to maintain and surpass it.”

The Bruins were able to control the pace of the game by executing passes through the neutral zone and collapsing on the Panthers’ lanes while in their own end.

“I thought the effort led to really high-end execution. And I think it led to us being able to get pucks,” Montgomery said. “I thought we had a lot of odd-man rushes that we didn’t take advantage of. So we can keep the same effort and execution and then just finish those plays that normally our players finish.

“… That’s just our players. We always say when we have time, we want to push and go north, and I thought a lot of our game plan was to try just to play north.”