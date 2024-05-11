The Boston Bruins face adversity entering Game 4 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

Boston trails 2-1 after another demoralizing loss to Florida in Game 3 on Friday night. The Bruins have surrendered 12 goals over the last two games against the team that broke their postseason hearts a season ago. Boston knows the talent and capabilities that run throughout the locker room. The team has the chance to offer that reminder in Game 4.

“We had a good practice today,” Bruins center Charlie Coyle told reporters on Saturday, per team-provided video. “Focusing on the task at hand. Getting ready. Getting prepared. We went over some things. We know we can play better and we want to prove that tomorrow.”

More specifically, the Bruins are capable of playing better against this opponent specifically. No doubt that the Panthers are among the grittiest and talented teams this postseason. The Bruins, however, took the game to Florida earlier in the year with four wins to sweep the regular-season series. Boston outscored Florida 13-8 in that span with plenty of production around the roster.

That obviously does not mean a whole lot once the puck drops in the playoffs. With that being said, the Bruins, while it may not have been a perfect performance, showed their potential with a statement victory in Game 1 of the series.

That impact wore off in back-to-back losses. It’s up to the Bruins to restore it in Game 4.