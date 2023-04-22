Bruins Wrap: Boston Reclaims Series Lead In Decisive Game 3 Vs. Panthers

Despite missing Patrice Bergeron for the third straight game, the Bruins held off a third-period push from the Florida Panthers, winning 4-2 in the decisive Game 3 matchup.

The Bruins regained control of the Eastern Conference semifinal and now lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins relied on their depth when just before puck drop, it was announced David Krejci would miss the game with an upper-body injury.

Nick Foligno was originally slated to be the healthy scratch to give way to Jakub Lauko getting an opportunity to suit up, but with Krejci sidelined, Foligno skated on the third line with Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic.

The veteran forward logged 13:37 minutes of ice time, scored his first goal of the season, and registered four hits.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

— Hall got the Bruins on the board early in the first period with his second goal of the playoffs. The 31-year-old forward logged 14:05 minutes of ice time, registering two hits.