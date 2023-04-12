Bruins’ Playoff Opponent Very Much Up In Air With Two Days Left In Season

The Bruins might need to wait until the very last day of the NHL season to learn their Stanley Cup playoff first-round opponent.

Boston secured the Eastern Conference’s top seed weeks ago, and as it continues to set new NHL records, all it can do is wait to see who it’ll play in the first round.

By virtue of owning the No. 1 seed, the Bruins will play the East’s No. 2 wild-card team when the playoffs begin next week.

Here’s what we know about the situation as of Wednesday. The Florida Panthers, last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winner, has locked up one of the wild card spots. The remaining playoff berth will go to either the New York Islanders or Pittsburgh Penguins. Any of the three teams could still wind up as the Bruins’ first-round opponent.

The Islanders play their 82nd and final regular-season game Wednesday night at home against the lowly Canadiens. If New York wins, it is in, and the Penguins are officially eliminated. Pittsburgh had a chance to keep pace with a very winnable game Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at home and laid an egg.

Pittsburgh could technically still get in, but it would need to beat Columbus on Thursday night paired and have the Islanders suffer a regulation loss Wednesday night against Montreal. New York just needs a point to get in.

As such, the Islanders have roughly a 90% chance to get into the playoffs, while the Penguins have a 10% shot, per Money Puck.