Bruins Star David Pastrnak Sports New Haircut Ahead Of Game 1

BOSTON — The Stanley Cup playoffs have brought a new look for Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak always sports a stylish suit as he makes his way to the arena, but ahead of Boston’s Game 1 matchup against the Florida Panthers on Monday night at TD Garden, he also unveiled a new hairstyle.

Pastrnak shaved down the sides of his hair but let it keep flowing in the back, giving him what the Bruins called a “macaroni mullet.” You can check out Pastrnak’s haircut here:

Do we spot a macaroni mullet? ? pic.twitter.com/fyrOphzP3w — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2023

That’s quite the look for Pastrnak, which Bruins fans probably will love. Pastrnak obviously isn’t superstitious, changing up his hair after a sensational regular season.

The 25-year-old notched 61 goals to become the first Bruins player since Phil Esposito to hit the lofty 60-goal mark. Pastrnak also added 52 assists for 113 points.

He’ll certainly look to keep up the rate of production in the postseason, albeit with a different hairstyle becoming covered up by his helmet. The Bruins and Panthers will drop the puck for Game 1 at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.