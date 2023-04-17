Bruins Star David Pastrnak Sports New Haircut Ahead Of Game 1

BOSTON — The Stanley Cup playoffs have brought a new look for Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak.
Pastrnak always sports a stylish suit as he makes his way to the arena, but ahead of Boston’s Game 1 matchup against the Florida Panthers on Monday night at TD Garden, he also unveiled a new hairstyle.
Pastrnak shaved down the sides of his hair but let it keep flowing in the back, giving him what the Bruins called a “macaroni mullet.” You can check out Pastrnak’s haircut here:
That’s quite the look for Pastrnak, which Bruins fans probably will love. Pastrnak obviously isn’t superstitious, changing up his hair after a sensational regular season.
The 25-year-old notched 61 goals to become the first Bruins player since Phil Esposito to hit the lofty 60-goal mark. Pastrnak also added 52 assists for 113 points.
He’ll certainly look to keep up the rate of production in the postseason, albeit with a different hairstyle becoming covered up by his helmet. The Bruins and Panthers will drop the puck for Game 1 at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.